gnash kicks off the new year with “hungover & i miss u”

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer gnash is wasting no time in releasing music in the new year. The new single is titled “hungover and i miss u” and serves as his first new release of 2020, and is set to appear on his upcoming EP.

The track from gnash comes almost exactly a year to date since releasing his debut album, we, via Atlantic Records in January of 2019.

In addition to his recorded music, gnash has previously teamed up with singer/songwriter Marc E. Bass for a co-headlining Armed Force Entertainment Tour for United States troops stationed throughout Japan. He has also appeared in an LGTBQ+ rights PSA by the Ad Council for their Beyond I Do campaign.

Stay tuned for new music and further updates regarding the upcoming EP from gnash.