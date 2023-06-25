Rising stars Elae Weekes and Michael Fiya deliver a powerful message in the release of their latest collaboration, titled “Sometimes.”

Produced by U.K.’s Jaylotus.gtk, the sedating single is a genre-blending gem seamlessly combines elements of hip-hop, pop, and R&B, offering a captivating experience that resonates with listeners from all walks of life. The track blends their distinct styles, incorporating real-life stories of personal growth and overcoming challenges to inspire a brighter future. The track is all about uplifting the community as they are a product of their environment.

“I want people to feel at peace when they hear the song,” said Elae Weekes in a press release.”Sometimes we forget that every other human is also navigating through this confusing world. So sometimes you have to remind yourself, “I’m good.”

For Michael Fiya, “Sometimes” is based on a true story that shares the childhood joy from his upbringing. On making the track, he says, “Let what brings you joy, write the best part of your story.”

“Sometimes,” a track that draws from 90s nostalgia, prepares more new music from Elae Weekes the rest of 2023, while Michael Fiya preps the release of his upcoming EP, H.O.V, a project that displays a vibrant and upbeat sound that marks a departure from his previous works. “Sometimes” continues to showcase Elae Weekes and Michael Fiya ‘s impact on their captivate audiences. The two are offering a distinct sound and artistic vision that leaves a lasting impression.

“Sometimes” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the collaborators as they ready to skyrocket to the top of music in 2023.

Stream “Sometimes” below.