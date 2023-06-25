Bleu Clair is an Indonesian-born artist who is set to be the biggest act in today’s dance music. On the road to greatness, he releases his anticipated new single that takes fans into his mind, titled “In My Mind.” The new single showcases unparalleled talent, his ability to craft infectious grooves, and anthemic hooks that will undoubtedly resonate with fans of tech house and beyond. For Bleu, the track exhibits the innovative and dynamic producer in the tech house scene, is set to mesmerize listeners once again.

The song displays Bleu Clair’s signature style effortlessly fuses elements of tech house with captivating melodies, ensuring it will blow listeners away who are a fan of the artist and the genre. “In My Mind” came at the perfect time.

“After a short hiatus, Bleu Clair has returned to the scene with a vengeance, and this track is proof of that,” said Bleu. “With its infectious bassline, pulsating rhythm, and expertly-crafted buildups, ‘In My Mind’ is a must-listen for anyone who loves dance music. Don’t miss out on this electrifying track that is sure to get your heart racing and your feet moving!”

While it has been two years since Bleu Clair’s latest album, Disco Tool (Remixes), “In My Mind” follows the artist’s duo singles “Samsara/Hangover,” which was released in April on Insomniac Records. Bleu’s latest release setup the anticipation for his upcoming album, which is currently in development. “In My Mind” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans eager to hop on the artist’s bandwagon.

Stream it here.