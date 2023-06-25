Two Lanes is a electronic duo set to takeover today’s music with their reinventing sound and undeniable personality. After catching everyone’s attention with refreshing EPs like 2019’s Drifting and 2021’s Reflection, the duo makes their formal introduction in the release of their debut album, properly titled Duality.

Breathtaking, the 12-track debut basks in the ambience of chill electronic and melodic techno,, reflective yet profound. It highlights the duo’s flair for intricate composition and profound emotion, further proven by tracks like “Realization,” a stirring piece marked by a dramatic, moving piano intro that paves the way for deep introspection. “Elements” masterfully melds arpeggio effects, rudimental percussion, and minor chord integrations, while “Healing” seamlessly blends light vocal chops and seductive horn effects, maintaining a soothing, chill vibe. “Organism” showcases the duo’s adeptness at creating subtly changing sonic landscapes, with its slowed tempo and all-instrumental design.

The brothers represent an emotional sound of dance music that has barely scratched the surface and about to be the hottest new sound, which is spearheaded by them. The group has been mainstay on the radio with supports from mainstream radio stations like likes of BBC1, Sirius XM, Triple J, who helped the act amass over 150 million radio plays.

Along with the debut album, Two Lanes will hit the road in September on their own nationwide tour. The new album and tour are merely the fruits of their labor that included endless hours experimenting with sound design and electronic production. After Duality, the new group will continue to expand upon various genres, ranging from neoclassical, ambient and melodic techno.

Check out the debut album by promising act Two Lanes below.