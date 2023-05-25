Today, legendary punk-rockers Rancid have released their latest piece of new music, titled “Devil In Disguise.” The song’s releases comes alongside an accompanying music video, which can be found below.

“Devil In Disguise” is lifted from Rancid’s upcoming album, Tomorrow Never Comes, which is out on June 2nd via Hellcat Records. It is the band’s first full-length album since 2017’s, Trouble Maker.

Watch the video for “Devil In Disguise” below.

Tomorrow Never Comes is produced by Rancid’s longtime collaborator, Brett Gurewitz, its sixteen blistering tracks barely make the two-and-a-half-minute mark, boasting the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that Rancid has become known for across the world.

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Tour dates:

5/28 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling

6/2 – Rimini, Italy – Slam Dunk

6/3 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Media Center Cvetlicarna *

6/4 – Linz, Austria – SBAM Festival

6/6 – Warsaw, Poland – Letnia Scena Progresji *

6/8 – Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest

6/9 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

6/10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet *

6/12 – Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *

6/13 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof *

6/15 – Vitoria, Spain – Azkena Rock

6/16 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

6/17 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop

6/20 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley*

6/21 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse *

6/23 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air Festival

6/24 – Munster, Germany – Vainstream Rockfest

6/25 – Tabor, Czech Republic – Mighty Sounds Festival

* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2

9/15 – Montreal, QC – Music4cancer 2023

9/16 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam 2023

9/18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/19 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Fest

10/8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock