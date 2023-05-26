St. Louis, MO. Metalcore band It Comes in Waves has announced the release of their newest song and music video, Hollow Inside, which features guest vocals from Rachel Lauren of the band The Wild & Free. This highly anticipated release delivers a fresh and unique sound to listeners from both fanbases.

Hollow Inside marks the final single from the band’s upcoming album release titled ‘The Identity Collective’. The Identity Collective is a 10-track album that showcases the band’s signature blend of hard-hitting rock, metalcore, and electronic elements. The album features standout tracks like “Safe Haven,” “Burn,” and “This is a Confession not an Apology” Each of which showcases the band’s powerful songwriting skills and top notch production.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this insane collaboration! We first met Rachel way back when we played Fawkesfest ’19 alongside some familiar names such as Eyes Set to Kill, Discrepancies, Normundy, & The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (To name a few). When we finally had the opportunity to work together we KNEW it would be something epic and special!”

It Comes in Waves (ICIW) is an American rock band from St.Louis, Missouri formed in 2018 which features vocalist Rob Grounds, bassist Blake Holmes, guitarists Kenny Boyer and Ryan Edgar, drummer Corey Carpenter, and Peter Djurhuus (Denmark) on synth. The band has shared the stage with acts such as Asking Alexandria, Escape the Fate, Blessthefall, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Islander, and Eyes Set to Kill.

The Identity Collective is the follow-up to the band’s 2020 EP WOLF IN DISGUISE which featured guest vocals by Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens on the title track.

The Identity Collective Tracklist:

1. “Intro“

2. “You Made Me“

3. “This is a Confession not an Apology“

4. “Betrayal”

5. “Hollow Inside ft. Rachel Lauren“

6. “Safe Haven“

7. “Burn ft. Christian O’Neal“

8. “Not Too Late“

9. “Glass House“

10. “Rainy Day ft. Logan Kennedy“