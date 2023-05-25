Today, critically-acclaimed Vermont singer/songwriter Noah Kahan has just announced his new mental health initiative, The Busyhead Project.

Sharing it’s name with Kahan’s 2019 debut album, Busyhead, The Busyhead Project will join forces with a handful of national and local organizations dedicated to increasing mental health awareness, amplify discussions, and democratize resources.

The first goal for Kahan and The Busyhead Project is to raise “$1 million for mental health,” with Kahan set to donate a portion of every ticket sold on his upcoming “Stick Season” tour. Already over $325,000 has been raised for this initiative.

Kahan says, “When I was a kid, I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I had all these dark thoughts and dark feelings and felt alone and scared of my brain all the time. I had an understanding family and friends and a supportive community, but I felt afraid to talk about what I was going through because I was scared I would sound crazy. Some of the only times I felt connected to anyone was through music. I’d hear a song that felt like its lyrics were ripped straight from my heart and my experience, and for 3 or 4 minutes I felt less alone and less afraid. As I began to make music, I made an effort to write lyrics about how I was feeling, in the hopes that maybe someone out there would feel less alone when they listened to it, like I did growing up. As a non-college educated professional musician, this felt like all I could do: to try to make people feel heard and understood and less uncomfortable in their own brains. I never felt equipped to endeavor anything beyond just writing songs.”

He continues, “This year, my team and I started talking about how we could push the effort further. We wanted to find a bigger way to reduce stigma and provide resources to people struggling with their mental health. My incredible management team and many other wonderful partners and I got together to create an initiative, with the goal to raise a million dollars for organizations specializing in mental health awareness and resources. I’ve been given so many wonderful opportunities in my career, and it really is all for nothing if I don’t try and give back to the community that has supported me. If I can help anyone get through their struggles, it will be the proudest achievement of my career. So, I present to you: The Busyhead Project.”

The Busyhead Project will direct donations and actions to benefit organizations Bring Change to Mind, Jack.org, Oasis Center, Project Venture, Rural Behavioral Health Institute, and Upper Valley Haven. These partners were hand picked by Kahan due to their commitment to mental health awareness, with an emphasis on local impact by providing access to resources. Additionally, on the road, The Busyhead Project will also spotlight local organizations who have positively impacted their individual communities at each show, making a donation and providing a space at the venue for the respective organization.

Next up, The Busyhead Project will launch a Propeller website as its online hub. Boasting unparalleled visibility, fans may view the total amount of money raised and pledge their own donations from the site.In addition, Dunkin’ is joining forces with Kahan for a summer-long partnership that will debut in Dunkin’s hometown of Boston, MA at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26th through May 28th. Through this partnership, Dunkin’ is honored to champion The Busyhead Project and has committed a donation to kick off the initiative.

All summer and fall long Kahan will be on the road, with his upcoming release Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) due out on June 9th via Mercury/Republic Records.

Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) Artwork:



Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) Track-listing:

“Northern Attitude” “Stick Season” “All My Love” “She Calls Me Back” “Come Over” “New Perspective” “Everywhere, Everything” “Orange Juice” “Strawberry Wine” “Growing Sideways” “Halloween” “Homesick” “Still” “The View Between Villages” “Your Needs, My Needs” “Dial Drunk” “Paul Revere” “No Complaints” “Call Your Mom” “You’re Gonna Go Far” “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

Tour dates:

May 26 Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 27 Boston, MA Boston Calling

May 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 1 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff Orchards

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

June 7 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^

June 10 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center^

June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 Charlotte, NC Sky Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

June 17 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park^

June 24 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

July 25 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

July 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 28 Newport, RI Newport Folk Festival

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

July 30 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

August 3 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

August 5 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 13 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Music Festival

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

August 20 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair

August 26-27 Richmond, VA Iron Blossom Music Festival

August 31 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

September 1 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

September 2 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

September 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

September 6 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 7 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

September 9 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center #

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage #

September 30 Ocean City, MD Ocean’s Calling

October Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

* with Briston Maroney