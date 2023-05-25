Today, California-metalcore band Mugshot have just announced their signing to Pure Noise Records.

On the signing announcement, the band share, “We are extremely excited to be signing with Pure Noise Records. They have released some of our favourite records of all time and to be working with their incredible team is an honour. We can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

To celebrate the big day, Mugshot have released their Pure Noise-debut single, “Left In the Wake.” The song follows their latest single, “Dancing on a Pin,” which was released earlier in 2023, and is also released alongside a music video.

“Our new song “Left In The Wake” deals with the fear of your life having no purpose or worth. The lyrics dive into a story of being faced with death alongside the realisation that nothing you’ve done has left an impact on anyone or anything, and because your life has not left a mark neither will your death,” the band explains. “As humans, every one struggles with wanting to be remembered for something of great significance: to leave a legacy behind — but we are confronted daily by our actions, anxieties, and fears along the journey toward that desired legacy. That’s what ‘Left in the Wake’ embodies.”

The band is currently on tour with MyChildren MyBride and No Cure, and all of the remaining tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

23rd May – Denver, CO @ The Roxy

25th May- Roseville, CA @ Goldfield’s

26th May – Cupertino, CA @ X-Bar

27th May – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

28th May – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

30th May – Yuma, AZ @ Redmoon Alehouse

31st May – Phoenix, AZ @ Blooze Bar

1st June – Albuquerque, NM @ Eclipse

2nd June – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

3rd June – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

4th June – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

5th June – Corpus Christi, TX @ Rich’s