Uprising recording artist Jimmy Jonez taps a notable roster of guests for his latest single “Think About It”. On the track, alongside Jonez are fellow buzzing recording artists Trapworld, Rap Legend and Diesell Universe. Among guests, Jonez exhibits an impressive array of diverse lyrically abilities as he ponders on various topics personal to him.

The trio of guests verses adds must-hear attraction to the single. For newfound fans, “Think About It” is the perfect origin point to hop on the artist’s bandwagon as he prepares to make a big impact in today’s hip hop. “Think About It” is a big lead-up to an impactful release from Jimmy Jonez, coming soon. Until then, explore more of Jimmy Jonez’s catalog, available now on all streaming platforms via own imprint.

“Think About It” is available on all platforms, for more on the rising star, follow him daily on social media.

Stream the new hit below.