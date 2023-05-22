Hailing from Toronto, emerging new rap star Lil Kizzle breakout to U.S. territory with his popular new sound and new single “Racks Blue” via Morojele Music Group Inc. Produced by Regis Mele, the money-motivated track preaches about the love of money, and the power, influence, and respect that comes with it. At 17, Lil Kizzle, his energetic lyricism and popular production is the hottest sound coming out of the north.

Lil Kizzle’s latest release follows his debut single “Don’t Step,” which was released in September 2022. Both tracks are set to appear on the artist’s anticipated as-yet-titled debut album, slated for a 2023 release. “Racks Blue” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans of the Canadian. For everything Lil Kizzle, follow him on social media.

Stream “Racks Blue” below.