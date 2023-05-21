The band brings their knack for giving emotive performances and fun energy to New York City.

Explosive rock trio Beauty School Dropout, comprised of vocalist and frontman Collie Huzler, guitarist Bardo Novothy, and bassist Beepus Burdett, has shaken up the rock scene with their high-energy performances and refusal to play by the rules of the genre. Mentored by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, the alternative rock band has support from the genre’s greatest torchbearers and is coming off the heels of a prolific rise, following the release of the alt-dance anthem “Freak” featuring JXDN. Their new high-energy single “Dying To Be You, out today, is the band’s second release of the year. The new single comes in the midst of BSD’s 11-day arena run with Blink-182 and Turnstile – the first wave of a packed summer that will see the band touring EU and playing multiple sold-out shows & fests across the US including Lollapalooza. The band will also be performing live on MTV’s “Fresh Out” with JXDN today at 5 pm EST.

Ahead of their performance at Madison Square Garden supporting iconic rockers Blink-182, the band held an event at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC where fans and press enjoyed an acoustic set and a meet and greet with the band. After some banter and jokes with the audience, the band performed hits from every era of the group, giving the guests a taste of the band’s discography. Rousing, energetic, and full of emotion, the band’s performance of the single ‘Dying To Be You” makes the lyrics about the band’s struggle with mental health and the constant desire to be someone else, hit home. For the band, having lyrics make people feel something and letting them see that they are not alone in their struggles is the ultimate goal. Mining their lives and emotions and creating deep, meaningful songs is something that they have done since their inception.

Coming onto the scene via the label Vervewire, the band made their mark on the alternative rock scene in 2022 with their debut album We Made Plans And God Laughed. Garnering 14 million streams, the album featured a list of collaborations including Mark Hoppus on the track “Almost Famous.” Known for their use of heavy guitar tones, charging drums, and relatable emotional lyrics, the group strikes a chord with sticky melodies on hits such as “Freak featuring JXDN” and the early hit song “Slipping Away.” The band leans on musical influences that are as diverse as their discography, pointing to artists such as Justin Bieber, Nirvana, Turnstile, and Bring Me The Horizon. Additionally, EDM music inspires them because of how “it just slaps you in the face.” With a dedication to their fans, unbridled talent, and uncompromising creativity, Beauty School Dropout has only scratched the surface of what they can accomplish.

The band caught up with Substream at the event to chat about their beginnings, performing at MSG, and the inspiration for their new single “Dying To Be You.”

Fans can expect to hear more from the rising rock trio this summer, particularly the release of the music video for the relatable single “Dying To Be You” and more.