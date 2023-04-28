Hailing from the South Bronx, Money Boss Players have crafted a longstanding legacy with classic rhymes, traditional hip-hop sound, undeniable chemistry, and consistency. And after a trailblazing 2022 with a series of buzzing projects, the group of Lord Tariq, Eddie Cheeba, Trey Bag, Big AH, and Minnesota Money Boss keep the buzz going with the release of their latest project, Boss Money Vol.1.

The first volume in the new installment is an 11-song collection that continues the group’s magnetic sound to feed their worldwide audience with signature production and hard-hitting lyrics. The album’s standout tracks are “Do You,” “The Rosary,” and “Boss Money Gangsters.” The album gives its core audience the portal to explore the group’s solo projects, respectively.

The group’s latest album follows Cop N’ Go, released in September 2022. The previously released album captures the essence of golden age hip-hop. “Cop N Go is a classic hip-hop album that captures the raw energy and emotion of street life, sure to stay in your playlist for years to come,” says the group.

Boss Money Vol.1 is set to be preceded by a follow-up album, which will be released in late 2023. Boss Money Vol.1 is available everywhere via M.B.P Music/JBS MANAGEMENT. The group released their debut single in 2021, “Walk With A Limp,” and released their debut album, Boss Money & Take Money, in 2022.

Listen to the entire album below, and afterward, feel free to follow Money Boss Players daily via social media.