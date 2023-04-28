Bruno Furlan and his unique dance sound are unstoppable in today’s music landscape. Preparing for a fun-filled summer, the popular artist drops his latest hit called “The Rhythm.” Close to the chest, the new track pushes the envelope in areas of design, arrangement, and overall track personality. From start to finish, the song flows with a natural grace while also being dotted with plenty of sonic cues fans will recognize as Bruno Furlan’s unique natural touch.

“The Rhythm” is a testament to his mastery of the genre and a clear indication that he’s not slowing down anytime soon,” says Furlan.

“The Rhythm,” is packed full of surprises. Bruno Furlan is an aficionado of the tech house sound. His catalog includes a variety of sub-genres influenced from the many corners of the tech house world.

Furlan is a one-man show who’s traveled across multiple continents to spread his renowned signature house style. Stream “The Rhythm” below, and afterward, feel free to follow the rising star on social media.