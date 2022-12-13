Today, Waterparks have announced that they will be hitting the road in the spring/summer of 2023 for a massive headlining tour.

The tour will be dubbed the “PROPERTY TOUR,” and will kick off on Friday, April 23rd in Anaheim, CA and hits major cities including Chicago, New York, Boston, and more before wrapping in the summer at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Tuesday, June 13th. HUNNY will provide direct support on all shows.

The general public on-sale begins at 10am local venue time this coming Friday, December 16th with all tickets available here. The official artist pre-sale will also occur on Wednesday, December 14th at 10am local time.

Waterparks’ new album, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, is set to be released this Spring via Fueled by Ramen. Fans can pre-save the album here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

ST*RFUCKER REAL SUPER DARK FUNERAL GREY BRAINWASHED 2 BEST FRIENDS END OF THE WATER (FEEL) SELF-SABOTAGE RITUAL FUCK ABOUT IT (FT. BLACKBEAR) CLOSER A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH

Tour dates:

4/28/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/29/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

5/1/23 – Portland, OR Wonder @ Ballroom

5/2/23 – Seattle WA @ The Showbox

5/3/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/5/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/6/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/12/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

5/14/23 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot

5/16/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

5/17/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/19/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/20/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

5/23/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/24/23 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

5/26/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/27-28/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/30/23 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/31/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

6/2/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/3/23 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

6/4/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

6/6/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

6/7/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

6/8/23 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

6/10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/11/23 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/13/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/21/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival