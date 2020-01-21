Drug Church release new song, “Bliss Out”

Drug Church last released a new album in 2018 with Cheer, but today they have returned with a brand new single called “Bliss Out.”

Drug Church recorded the track during the Cheer recording sessions, and it offers the same crushing guitars and stomping rhythm that fans of the band have grown accustomed to over their career.

You can listen to “Bliss Out” below.

Drug Church will be kicking off their North American tour with Thrice, mewithoutYou, and Holy Fawn starts this week with select headlining dates sprinkled throughout. See full itinerary below.

Tour dates:

01/23 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

01/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

01/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

01/26 Boise, ID @ Ramapong

01/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

01/28 Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *

01/29 Lawrence, KS @ The Rino

01/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

01/31 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

02/01 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

02/02 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

02/03 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

02/04 Rochester, NY @ Anthology *

02/05 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

02/07 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

02/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/09 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

02/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

02/12 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

02/13 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

02/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

02/15 Columbia, SC @ The Senate *

02/16 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

02/18 Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade *

02/19 New Orleans, LA @ The Deck Room

02/20 Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

02/21 Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

02/22 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

02/24 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

02/25 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory *

02/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

02/28 Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater Pomona *

02/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *

* w/ Thrice, mewithoutYou, Holy Fawn