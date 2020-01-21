Words from a Waldman: Cameron Knopp of Never Loved helps rank Panic! At The Disco’s Discography

Never Loved is a fun alternative pop rock group. Cameron Knopp is an equally fun front-man for said alternative pop rock group. Cameron is a fan of Panic! at the Disco’s entire catalog. Never Loved is currently in the studio recording its debut LP with Matt Squire, who produced Panic’s breakout record A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. I couldn’t think of a better person to rank Panic’s catalog with. Don’t @ me.
- Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013)
SW: We’re starting this piece with the end of all things.
CK: My favorite song on this album! By the way, you are far too young to die.
SW: Cameron, we don’t need to get all depressed right away.
CK: Scott, you’re right. This is more than a casual affair.
SW: I love casual affairs. I love this album. I love Panic.
CK: That is true. You are in fact too weird to live, and too rare to die!
SW: Never Loved should Never Die.
- Pray for the Wicked (2018)
CK: Call me old fashioned…
SW: Hello, old fashioned.
CK: OH MY GOD.
SW: Say Amen.
CK: Fuck a silver lining!
SW: Stop fucking cursing. Panic’s newest record is the band’s biggest release in quite a while.
CK: It’s huge. I think that this album may have been ranked higher for me if it wasn’t so new. It lost a little value because it was really overplayed, but like a fine wine, I’m sure that it will age gracefully.
SW: You have high hopes.
- Death of a Bachelor (2016)
CK: Don’t threaten me with a good time.
SW: K.
CK: That letter sounds like an LA Devotee type deal.
SW: LA has the good, the bad, and the dirty.
CK: But NOT the golden days.
SW: Speaking of golden, “Emperor’s New Clothes” is the definition of the color. Such a strong single.
CK: Agreed. I feel that this album foreshadowed the following album.
SW: And you love the title track don’t you?
CK: Hallelujah.
- Vices & Virtues (2011)
SW: EXACTLY. We’re ready to go now.
CK: Always.
SW: (fist bumps him)
CK: “Sarah Smiles” is THE bop. “Nearly Witches” is too. A solid two punch closer to the album.
SW: “The Ballad Of Mona Lisa” is definitely my favorite Panic! opening track.
CK: A bop for sure. Full disclosure: This album is tied for #2 for me.
SW: Full disclosure: Our #1 is my #3.
CK: That sounds like some trade mistakes, Mr. Waldman.
- Pretty. Odd. (2008)
SW: A trade mistake is having this album be the runner up. (whispers) It’s my favorite.
CK: Do you know what I’m seeing?
SW: Nah.
CK: Folkin’ around, I see?
SW: Mr. Knopp, you’re as mad as rabbits. I love The Beatles. I think that this album is badass.
CK: I love it, and I don’t think that it got the love that it deserved.
SW: You’re a handsome woman.
CK: It’s only because I have friends in holy spaces.
SW: You have friends?
CK: Behind the sea.
SW: (fist bumps him)
CK: I was starving for your fist.
- A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005)
SW: Introduction.
CK: Build God, then we’ll talk. By the way, shout out to our producer Matt Squire for killing it on this record.