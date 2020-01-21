Words from a Waldman: Cameron Knopp of Never Loved helps rank Panic! At The Disco’s Discography

Never Loved is a fun alternative pop rock group. Cameron Knopp is an equally fun front-man for said alternative pop rock group. Cameron is a fan of Panic! at the Disco’s entire catalog. Never Loved is currently in the studio recording its debut LP with Matt Squire, who produced Panic’s breakout record A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. I couldn’t think of a better person to rank Panic’s catalog with. Don’t @ me.

Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013)

SW: We’re starting this piece with the end of all things.

CK: My favorite song on this album! By the way, you are far too young to die.

SW: Cameron, we don’t need to get all depressed right away.

CK: Scott, you’re right. This is more than a casual affair.

SW: I love casual affairs. I love this album. I love Panic.

CK: That is true. You are in fact too weird to live, and too rare to die!

SW: Never Loved should Never Die.

Pray for the Wicked (2018)

CK: Call me old fashioned…

SW: Hello, old fashioned.

CK: OH MY GOD.

SW: Say Amen.

CK: Fuck a silver lining!

SW: Stop fucking cursing. Panic’s newest record is the band’s biggest release in quite a while.

CK: It’s huge. I think that this album may have been ranked higher for me if it wasn’t so new. It lost a little value because it was really overplayed, but like a fine wine, I’m sure that it will age gracefully.

SW: You have high hopes.

Death of a Bachelor (2016)

CK: Don’t threaten me with a good time.

SW: K.

CK: That letter sounds like an LA Devotee type deal.

SW: LA has the good, the bad, and the dirty.

CK: But NOT the golden days.

SW: Speaking of golden, “Emperor’s New Clothes” is the definition of the color. Such a strong single.

CK: Agreed. I feel that this album foreshadowed the following album.

SW: And you love the title track don’t you?

CK: Hallelujah.

Vices & Virtues (2011)

SW: EXACTLY. We’re ready to go now.

CK: Always.

SW: (fist bumps him)

CK: “Sarah Smiles” is THE bop. “Nearly Witches” is too. A solid two punch closer to the album.

SW: “The Ballad Of Mona Lisa” is definitely my favorite Panic! opening track.

CK: A bop for sure. Full disclosure: This album is tied for #2 for me.

SW: Full disclosure: Our #1 is my #3.

CK: That sounds like some trade mistakes, Mr. Waldman.

Pretty. Odd. (2008)

SW: A trade mistake is having this album be the runner up. (whispers) It’s my favorite.

CK: Do you know what I’m seeing?

SW: Nah.

CK: Folkin’ around, I see?

SW: Mr. Knopp, you’re as mad as rabbits. I love The Beatles. I think that this album is badass.

CK: I love it, and I don’t think that it got the love that it deserved.

SW: You’re a handsome woman.

CK: It’s only because I have friends in holy spaces.

SW: You have friends?

CK: Behind the sea.

SW: (fist bumps him)

CK: I was starving for your fist.

A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005)

SW: Introduction.

CK: Build God, then we’ll talk. By the way, shout out to our producer Matt Squire for killing it on this record.