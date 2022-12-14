Space age songstress, actress, and writer Tanerélle reunite with SIM for the pop-driven new single “Starseed.” The follow-up to “SAMSARA” is a timely-themed track that sees SIM hold off on the production and the LA-based triple threat commands center stage and displays her trance-inducing vocal range. “Starseed” was created to be a women’s anthem.

“To be a woman in this world; that is what Starseed is about,” says Tanerélle. “I usually go through the depths explaining what a song means, but I feel like it’s all there. Can’t wait for you all to hear it. So grateful to SIM. You have become such a light in the process of creating so much healing magic together.”

“Starseed” is the latest musical masterpiece from the ATLien following her R&B/Soul EP, 82 Moons. “Starseed” is accompanied by a lyric video, shown below. After the stream, continue to follow Tanerélle’s journey on social media.