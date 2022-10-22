Meet Jessica Peros, the Greek and Puerto Rican multi-faceted artist who brought all the vibes with her new single “Wildest Dreams.”

Peros, who over the summer dropped an R&B-based EP ‘Should’ve Known Better’, decided to try something new and tap into the EDM world. And all we can say is.. SHEESH.

The record “Wildest Dream” was inspired by releasing trauma and breaking free from toxicity, Jessica says in a recent interview. The beautiful songstress is no stranger when it comes to sharing her heartbreak and emotions about her past relationships. The new record embraces the beauty after salvaging what’s left after breakups and proving that by healing with self-love, changes your inner peace and soul for the better.

Jessica Peros is here to show that moving on is necessary for growth, finding your authentic self is key to leveling up and it all starts with one person, YOU. We can tell whoever hurt this diva will regret it because Jessica Peros won’t be looking back, not even in her wildest dreams.

Check out the record “Wildest Dreams” below and follow Jessica Peros for more updates and releases.