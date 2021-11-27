Rising star Dancody has a lot of big things coming out in 2022. Before the tsunami of new collaborations, Dancody links up with 916frosty and Kozlow for the remix to his latest single, “Coachella Vibes.” Kozlow touches the hit with a catchy, dance-friendly and amplified infusion. The song is the perfect origin point and closeout to a stellar year for newfound fans.

“Coachella Vibes” is an alternative rap track that delivers irresistible bounce, friendly lyrics and a feel-good vibe. Both the original and remix are preparing to take over the airwaves as they’re in heavy rotation. The song is infused with a variety of genres over a deeply-rooted house production that fans will remember for years to come.

Dancody’s latest hit follows the debut single, “Spinner,” a record that made him a 2021 artist-to-watch. “I saw an episode of Degrassi when I was too young to see an episode of Degrassi,” he recalls. “You know, the show with Drake. There was a character named Spinner and I thought that was a cool name, so I stole it.”

“Coachella Vibes” comes on the heels of Dancody’s breakout 2021 that includes eight new songs. This year alone, his music racked up over a quarter of a million views being uploaded by other people (he doesn’t have a YouTube channel). Starting with new releases, Dancody is expected to release a highly-anticipated project in 2022. For daily updates and more, follow Dancody on social media.

You may listen to “Coachella Vibes,” below.