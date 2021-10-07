Minneapolis based, electro pop artist Birdsałl has released a new music video for his latest single “Jaded”. The new single features Denham, a midwest hip hop artist whom Birdsałl connected with a few months back pitching the idea of a collaboration. Both Birdsałl and Denham appear in the music video as what seems to be a love triangle gone wrong. Both are being held captive by what we guess is a potential girlfriend/hook-up with murderous intentions.

