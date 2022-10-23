Hailing from Carpentersville, Illinois, Shaunø Official built not only an undeniable grassroots following this summer but all the notoriety of the next big thing in today’s hip hop. As he prepares for the highly-anticipated as-yet-titled breakout album on the horizon, Shaunø provides fans with a summertime banger for the winter in the latest single, “On My Soul.” Stream it now via ØTR Records.

“The making of this song was crazy,” he remembers. “It was a late night with a bunch of different vibes and energy. My Engineer/Producer Chance cooked this beat-up mid-session, and I caught a vibe from it.”

And with the latest hit, Shaunø Official flexes attention-grabbing wordplay with a sing-a-long hook, virally energetic, and, most of all, star power. Illinois is one of today’s hip-hop’s go-to hotspots to discover the next big star, and Shaunø Official is prime real estate for any seeking scout. It’s a matter of time before we see the artist’s name topple the charts.

“On My Soul” marks the rising star’s third release of 2022. It follows the feel-good track “Calabasas” and the emotional thriller “Hold On.” For newfound fans, “On My Soul” is the perfect origin point to hop on the bandwagon as Shaunø Official transitions into the artist-to-watch spectrum.

After “On My Soul,” Shaunø Official promises more new music coming very soon as the release of his forthcoming album approaches.

Until the artist’s full-length release, check out “On My Soul” below. For more on Shaunø Official, follow the new star on social media.