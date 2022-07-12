Buzzing DMV recording Orion has a taste for Hollywood with the release of the new visual “Tenet,” which is inspired by the 2021 Netflix film starring John David Washington. On the Foreign Vu-produced track, Orion drops braggadocious and reassured raps about making himself the region’s top star. Stream it on all DSPs via HEY Collective/WeAreVA, LLC.

In the Ayden Bravo-directed visual, Orion plays an espionage agent like Washington and moves throughout the environment similar to the twisted stunt work presented in the film. The song and video represent an artist self-proclaimed as ahead of his time and it won’t be long before it is realized by momentarily.

“While making the song I was heavily watching the film ‘Tenet,’ hence the name of the track. The song to me really just represents what the 2022 version of Orion has to offer,” he said in a press release. “I really get to showcase just how much my melodies and wordplay has evolved. Basically, this is the appetizer to what me and my team have been cooking up.”

Northern Virginia’s Orion caught fame in 2015 with the breakout song “TTG,” a track that accumulated over six million streams across all digital streaming platforms. Afterward, he solidified his soon-to-be-legendary run with an anticipated project, Cyberpunk, a five-year-in-the-making album that includes 12 new tracks and VR game. The album spawned buzzing tracks such as “Love / Switch,” “Epidemic,” and “Constellation.”

“Tenet” is merely the beginning of more new music from Orion in 2022. For newfound fans, the new single is the perfect origin point to join the Orion bandwagon. For more on Orion, follow him on social media.

You may watch “Tenet” below.