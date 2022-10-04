Orlando, Florida-based rock band Magnolia Park have announced that their new album, Baku’s Revenge, will be released on November 4th via Epitaph Records.

The album was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day to Remember, Wage War), and finds Magnolia Park continuing to push the envelope. They intertwine elements of punk, pop, and hip-hop with ever-catchy hooks and massive guitars, blended all together with slick production.

On top of the album announcement today, Magnolia Park have released a new song from the album, “Misfits,” featuring Taylor Acorn.

Taking cues from early/mid 2000’s alternative acts, the track is complete with thundering distorted guitars, a dynamic drum pattern and screamo vocals that precede a breakdown as heavy as they come.

Check out the album artwork and track-listing below, as well as their remaining upcoming tour dates with A Day to Remember and The Used.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Tour Dates:

supporting A Day To Remember & The Used

Oct. 1 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

Oct. 2 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Oct. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheater

Oct. 7 – San Diego, CA – Petco at the Park

Oct. 10 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds

Oct. 11 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Oct. 13 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Center

Oct. 14 – Spokane, WA – TBD

Oct. 16 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park

Oct. 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater

Oct. 25 – Lubbock, TX – The Pavillion

Oct. 27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 – Irvine, CA – Five Points Amphitheater