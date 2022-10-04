Orlando, Florida-based rock band Magnolia Park have announced that their new album, Baku’s Revenge, will be released on November 4th via Epitaph Records.
The album was produced by Andrew Wade (A Day to Remember, Wage War), and finds Magnolia Park continuing to push the envelope. They intertwine elements of punk, pop, and hip-hop with ever-catchy hooks and massive guitars, blended all together with slick production.
On top of the album announcement today, Magnolia Park have released a new song from the album, “Misfits,” featuring Taylor Acorn.
Taking cues from early/mid 2000’s alternative acts, the track is complete with thundering distorted guitars, a dynamic drum pattern and screamo vocals that precede a breakdown as heavy as they come.
Check out the album artwork and track-listing below, as well as their remaining upcoming tour dates with A Day to Remember and The Used.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- ?
- Feel Something (feat. Derek Sanders)
- Misfits (feat. Taylor Acorn)
- Radio Reject
- !!
- Drugs
- Paralyzed
- Addison Rae
- Ghost 2 U (feat. FRED & Joshua Roberts)
- $$$
- I should’ve listened to my friends
Tour Dates:
supporting A Day To Remember & The Used
Oct. 1 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center
Oct. 2 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Oct. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheater
Oct. 7 – San Diego, CA – Petco at the Park
Oct. 10 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
Oct. 11 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Oct. 13 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Center
Oct. 14 – Spokane, WA – TBD
Oct. 16 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park
Oct. 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater
Oct. 25 – Lubbock, TX – The Pavillion
Oct. 27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 – Irvine, CA – Five Points Amphitheater