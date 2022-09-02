After teasing the song during their live performances this summer on their Greatest Hits tour of the UK and Ireland, The Script have finally released their new song, “Dare You to Doubt Me.”

The power of positivity that rings through the lyrics of The Script has been a huge part of their appeal to their fans, and it’s something that “Dare You to Doubt Me” is certainly no different. The message is fairly simple: if someone doubts you, don’t be disheartened – stay determined, do your best, and you’ll prove them wrong.

It’s set to music which is just as uplifting, with Danny O’Donoghue’s soaring hook and feelgood flow complemented by rousing trumpets and sparkling piano. Speaking of the song, he explains, “With everything going on in the world we want to spread a positive message that no matter how hard things are, we’ll all come out the other end bigger, better and stronger. Don’t think so? Well, I dare you to doubt me!”

Danny and bandmate Mark Sheehan wrote ‘Dare You Doubt Me’ around the opening days of this summer’s arena tour, with co-writers and regular collaborators Jimbo Barry and David Lucius King as well as Toby Gad (John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’, Beyoncé’s ‘If I Were A Boy’). It was subsequently produced by Jimbo Barry, Danny and Mark.

The Script will return to the road later this month for shows in Australia and Asia before they tour Europe in November. Pleas e head here for a full list of dates and ticket information.