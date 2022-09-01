Each year, Labor Day weekend serves as a representative mark to the end of summer (and also the end to all of your summer fits that included white!) For the last 12 years, New York has celebrated this momentous weekend with a star studded, jaw-dropping music festival. Electric Zoo Festival is New York’s premier electronic music festival that works to bring together all genres of electronic music from house music to bass, to dubstep, and everything in between. This year, Electric Zoo 3.0 will be taking over New York City’s Randall’s Island Park from September 2nd to September 4th, for a weekend full of amazing music and fantastic memories.

Substream Magazine will be in attendance at the festival, documenting all of your favorite artists and DJ’s and taste-testing all the local delicacies the festival offers. With under two weeks until the festival kicks off, we wanted to introduce you to the Electric Zoo Festival and get the excitement pumping for what to expect at the festival.

The 2022 Electric Zoo Festival lineup is truly one for the books, with over 30 artists and DJ’s taking over four different stages. The festivals most comprehensive lineup to date features some of EDM’s heaviest hitters, including Porter Robinson, Slander, Diplo, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren and more!

“Electric Zoo 3.0’s lineup represents our continued commitment to showcasing electronic music’s most in-demand artists, as well as providing a platform for tomorrow’s rising stars to shine today,” the festival’s Senior Director of Talent Kevin Mitchell says in a statement. “We have never been more proud to be New York’s electronic music festival.”

While Substream Magazine has set the high goal of capturing as much content from the weekend festival as possible for our readers, we wanted to highlight some artists that we are most excited to see, as well as some lesser-known artists that we definitely recommend festival attendee’s check-out over the weekend.

TCHAMI

Tchami is a French record producer, DJ, and founding member of the Pardon My French collective. Tchami is regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre alongside fellow DJ’s Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo. We cannot wait to experience the powerhouse that is Tchami when he takes over the Hilltop Arena on Friday, September 2nd.

JOEL CORRY

This British DJ and television personality has come a long way from his Geordie Shore days, serving up UK chart-topping hits left and over the last couple of years. Appearing on the most recent season of Love Island 2022, Joel Corry has proven that he is an extremely talented DJ and we are stoked for his performance on the Main Stage on Friday, September 2nd.

ARMIN VAN BURREN

I think we can all agree that not much needs to be said in anticipation of Armin van Buuren’s takeover of the Main Stage on Saturday September 3rd. The Dutch DJ has taken over the EDM world over the course of the last two decades, becoming only the fourth trance artist to be nominated for a Grammy (in 2014, for his hit “This Is What It Feels Like” featuring Trevor Guthrie). We can barely contain our excitement for his performance!

WRECKNO

The EDM scene is not a musical genre inherently known for its gender-bending, queer powerhouses. However, Michigan-born DJ, Wreckno, is working to change that. While they might not be the biggest name on the lineup, Wreckno will surely leave their mark with their positive vibes and fun, funky and fresh attitude that they bring to every performance. Having seen what Wreckno was capable of during their Spring 2022 tour with Rezz, we cannot wait to return to their presence for another killer performance at the Riverside stage on Sunday, September 4th.

AC SLATER

Taking over The Grove on Sunday, September 4th, British DJ AC Slater will bring his famous “Night Bass” sound to New York. The genre that he has built his massive following off of fuses the most infectious elements of house music with the dirty baselines of UK garage and sprinkles of old-school rave synths and breaks. Slater sets himself apart from the rest of the lineup with his own unique style and sound and brings his highest energy to every performance!

Electric Zoo 3.0 is gearing up to be the festival of the ages with the stellar lineup of artists, spectacular city views from Randall’s Island Park, and some of New York’s latest and greatest foods. If you’re still wondering what to do with your Labor Day weekend, multi-day and single-day passes are still available here!

But remember, the party doesn’t stop after the last headliner closes out their set. E Zoo has announced a slew of after-parties at top-tier venues throughout the city. Check out the list of after-parties that will pop up across New York for a chance to see your favorite DJs in a more intimate, up close, and personal setting.

Tickets are currently available to festival pass holders here. If you do not have a pass, you will have 24 hours to purchase one in order to get ticket access to the after-parties.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 2 nd

TCHAMI – MALAA – MATRODA – The Great Hall

AFROJACK – Marquee

BROWNIES & LEMONADE – Webster Hall

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3 RD

CAMELPHAT – CRISTOPH – The Brooklyn Mirage

LAB GROUP – Webster Hall

CHEAT CODES – Lavo

LOST KINGS – Marquee

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4 TH

MARTIN GARRIX – JUSTIN MYLO – The Brooklyn Mirage

CLOZEE – INZO -NOTLÖ – Kings Hall

SUBTRONICS – Webster Hall

ANDREA OLIVIA – CHELINA MANUHUTU – Quantum

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 TH

LOCO DICE – Superior Ingredients Roof

We sincerely hope that you’re as pumped for Electric Zoo 3.0 as we are! Substream is excited to be attending New York’s premiere electronic music festival, working to bring you the latest and greatest news from the festival grounds. Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we continue to preview Electric Zoo and make sure to tune into our socials on Labor Day Weekend to get the inside scoop at Electric Zoo Festival!