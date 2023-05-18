Today, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist PVRIS — Lyndsey Gunnulfsen — has released another brand new single, “Love Is A…” which can be heard below. It is the latest single to be unveiled from her upcoming album, Evergreen, which will be released on July 14th via Hopeless Records.

“Love Is A…” is a slick and sultry pop anthem, with PVRIS noting that the song was “inspired by the French phrase ‘la petite mort’ aka the ‘little death.’” Following the previously released “Good Enemy,” “Goddess,” “Anywhere But Here,” and “Animal” — all of these singles collectively exemplify the musical evolution of PVRIS, incorporating all different elements of electronic, rock, and pop music.

Evergreen will mark PVRIS’ fourth studio album, and includes tracks that were co-produced by PVRIS herself, Mike Shinoda, and JT Daly. Fans of PVRIS can catch her on tour for performances of new tracks and fan-favorites of older songs as well. This summer PVRIS is joining the Sad Summer Festival which kicks off in Jacksonville, FL on July 6 and concludes July 29 in Irvine, CA. Other markets include Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL, and Nashville, TN. She will head across the pond for the UK’s Slam Dunk Festival at the end of May and return to support Fall Out Boy on their UK and Eurpean tour in October and November. All dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

5/27 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Hatfield Park #

5/28 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival @ Temple Newsam #

7/6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place +

7/7 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park +

7/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

7/11 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion +

7/12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion +

7/14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center +

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann +

7/16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

7/18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

7/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Smale Riverfront Park +

7/21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park +

7/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

7/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/26 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

7/29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater +

8/18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo ^

8/19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

8/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom ^

8/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern ^

8/25 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

8/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex ^

8/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^

9/1 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre ^

9/2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

9/3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre ^

9/6 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

9/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

9/9 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

9/10 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

9/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

9/14 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues ^

9/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

10/17 – Cos Torwar – Warsaw, PL *

10/18 – Prague, CZ – Sportavni Hala Fortuna *

10/20 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum *

10/21 – Munich, DE – Zenith *

10/23 – Paris, FR – Zenith*

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Afas Live*

10/25 – Brussels, BE – Forest National*

10/27 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

10/28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *

10/29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham *

11/2 – London, UK – The O2 *

11/6 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber Arena*

11/7 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena*

11/8 – Berlin, DE – Max Schemeling-Halle *

# Slam Dunk Festival

+ Sad Summer Festival

^ The Godless/Goddess Tour with Poppy

* supporting Fall Out Boy