GRAMMY®-nominated chart-topping artist Marshmello teams up with acclaimed British singer-songwriter Mae Muller on the captivating new single “American Psycho” feat. Trippie Redd, which was released today by Astralwerks. With characteristic honesty, Muller admits to her own flaws as she addresses an ex, concluding “You put the T in toxic.” Trippie Redd tells the other side of the story on his verse. The song opens as an introspective piano ballad and Marshmello’s production builds from there, swelling to an infectious chorus.

Director Raja Virdi brings a stylized 90s vibe to the official video for “American Psycho,” which explores the dualities found in individuals and their relationships. View the video, which made its broadcast premier on MTV Live, mtvU and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards earlier today.

“American Psycho” comes on the heels of Marshmello’s latest chart climbing collaboration with Khalid, “Numb.” The single has already amassed over 75 million streams in the first six weeks since its release and continues to climb Billboard’s Hot 100. The pair’s 2017 single, “Silence,” is now RIAA certified 6x Platinum. In addition to his Las Vegas residencies, Marshmello is headlining numerous international festivals this summer, including Tomorrowland last weekend and Rock in Rio in September. Muller will perform at the Y Not? Festival in the U.K. this weekend. Trippie Redd is currently touring North America with Machine Gun Kelly.