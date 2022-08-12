LA modern indie pop band Transviolet has released their new single “Love and Power”.

Lead vocalist Sarah McTaggart says, “Love and Power is about a toxic relationship with a skewed power dynamic. It’s a retelling of the “Girls Your Age” story without the rose-colored glasses. Several years ago I might have told you Girls Your Age was a love story, but I wouldn’t call it that anymore. I was 16 and he was 24. I needed to retell this story in the most brutally honest way possible for my younger self. Because, there’s still a part of her, of me, that thinks it’s her fault- that she asked for what happened, that she was seductive and precocious, and that this grown man couldn’t have resisted her. In reality, she was alone in the world, scared and manipulated by someone who knew exactly what he was doing. No one talks about the part of grooming where in order to survive the abuse psychologically, the victim often becomes the pursuer. In my mind, he couldn’t cross any lines if I crossed them first. In my mind, I was in control of the situation. I think I needed to believe that in order to survive.”

After a successful catfishing on a musician networking website, Sarah McTaggart began to collaborate with producer and bassist Mike Panek across the world, and over the internet writing the beginnings of what would eventually become Transviolet.

She made the move from the Cayman Islands to Toronto, landing eventually in San Diego where they met for the first time and sparks flew, or at the very least no one was serial killed. Jon Garcia was brought in on drums, and later Judah McCarthy on guitar and keys after moving to LA and signing their first publishing deal.

For two years the band locked themselves in studios across the purgatory that is the San Fernando Valley (which would later be the title of their 2018 release), writing song after song, until piquing the interest of LA Reid and their first major-label partner EPIC Records.

From the very beginning, Transviolet has made a point to approach music differently. Like when they released their first single Girls Your Age, the band sent out 2,000 plain manilla envelopes to kids across the country containing a cassette tape that only said “play me”, not realizing that was pretty near to the exact plot of the horror movie SAW. Blogs and press outlets took notice, but no one cared nearly as much as the mothers across the country when they took to Facebook to demand answers, and threaten the band with legal action. It was hilarious.

24 hours later and ‪Katy Perry Tweeted out the song, a week later ‪Harry Styles. A flood of attention came to the band and they were thrown into the deep end that is the music industry. Writing with collaborators DreamLab (‪Selena Gomez, ‪Miley Cyrus, ‪Nicki Minaj…) Sam Hollander ( ‪Panic At the disco, ‪Fitz and the tantrums) ‪Andrew Dawson (‪Kanye West, ‪Tyler the Creator) and Nate Motte of 3OH!3, among many others, Transviolet put out two more EPs, seeing critical acclaim from countless press outlets.

Now in 2022 with multiple support (Twenty-one Pilots, LANY, ‪Dua Lipa, ‪Joywave) and headling tours (US, UK) under their collective belt, and tens of millions of streams – Transviolet is feeling as they’re writing the best material of their career thus far.

Transviolet On Tour (Fall Dates with Mother Mother and Sir Sly)

09/29/2022

Revolution Event Center- Boise, ID

09/30/2022

The Complex (Rockwell)- Salt Lake City, UT

10/01/2022

Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO

10/03/2022

Uptown Theater- Kansas City, MO

10/04/2022

The Fillmore- Minneapolis, MN

10/06/2022

The Pageant- St. Louis, MO

10/07/2022

Radius- Chicago, IL

10/08/2022

Eagles Ballroom- Milwaukee, WI

10/10/2022

Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center- New York, NY

10/12/2022

House of Blues- Boston, MA

10/13/2022

Roxian Theatre- McKees Rocks, PA

10/14/2022

The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA

10/15/2022

Buffalo Riverworks- Buffalo, NY

10/17/2022

Glow at Echostage- Washington, DC

10/18/2022

The Ritz- Raleigh, NC

10/19/2022

The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA

10/21/2022

The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater- Miami Beach, FL

10/22/2022

Jannus Live- St. Petersburg, FL

10/23/2022

House of Blues Orlando- Lake Buena Vista, FL

10/25/2022

Fillmore New Orleans- New Orleans, LA

10/26/2022

Stubbs Waller Creek Ampitheater- Austin, TX

10/28/2022

Bayou Music Center- Houston, TX

10/29/2022

South Side Ballroom- Dallas, TX

10/30/2022

El Rey Theatre- Albuquerque, NM

11/01/2022

Arizona Federal Theatre- Phoenix, AZ

11/02/2022

SOMA- San Diego, CA

11/04/2022

Brooklyn Bowl- Las Vegas, NV

11/05/2022

Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA

11/06/2022

The Masonic- San Francisco, CA

11/08/2022

McMenamins Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR

11/09/2022

The Showbox SODO- Seattle, WA

