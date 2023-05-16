Rock icons The Used have announced a pop-up album release show to celebrate their newest album Toxic Positivity at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on May 20 with special guests FELICITY. Tickets are on sale now here. (Photo Credit: Anthony Tran)
WHO: The Used, FELICITY
WHEN: May 20 | Doors: 7:00pm
WHERE: The Troubadour | 9081 N Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
INFO: https://bit.ly/41xx3hP
Toxic Positivity, the tenth studio album from The Used, is out this Friday, May 19 via Big Noise. released their highly anticipated tenth studio album, Toxic Positivity via Big Noise. Over 20 years into their career, Toxic Positivity is everything fans have come to know and love from The Used – straightforward, in-your-face, destructive, and vulnerable all at once.
Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now at https://theused.ffm.to/toxicpositivity
Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.
The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.
The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).
Upcoming Tour Dates
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Troubador
May 23 – Austin, TX – HEB Center @ Cedar Park^+ (SOLD OUT)
May 24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans^+ (SOLD OUT)
May 26 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa^+ (SOLD OUT)
May 27 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre^+ (SOLD OUT)
May 28 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheater^+ (LOW TICKET WARNING)
May 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy^+ (SOLD OUT)
May 31 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium^+
June 2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach^+
June 3 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^+ (SOLD OUT)
June 5 – New York, NY – The Rooftop @ Pier 17^+ (SOLD OUT)
June 6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!^+
June 7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre^+ (SOLD OUT)
June 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann^+ (SOLD OUT)
June 10 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^+
June 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^# (SOLD OUT)
June 13 – New York, NY – The Rooftop @ Pier 17^# (SOLD OUT)
June 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center^# (SOLD OUT)
June 16 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center^#
June 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^#
June 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe^# (SOLD OUT)
June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center^# (SOLD OUT)
June 22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee^# (SOLD OUT)
June 24 – Dallas, TX – So What?! Music Festival*
June 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^# (LOW TICKET WARNING)
June 29 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort^# (SOLD OUT)
July 1 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^# (SOLD OUT)
July 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^# (SOLD OUT)
September 10 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival*
* Festival Appearance
^ w/ Don Broco
+ w/ Deathbyromy
# w/ girlfriends
