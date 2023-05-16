Rock icons The Used have announced a pop-up album release show to celebrate their newest album Toxic Positivity at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on May 20 with special guests FELICITY . Tickets are on sale now here . (Photo Credit: Anthony Tran)

WHO: The Used, FELICITY

WHEN: May 20 | Doors: 7:00pm

WHERE: The Troubadour | 9081 N Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Toxic Positivity, the tenth studio album from The Used, is out this Friday, May 19 via Big Noise. released their highly anticipated tenth studio album, Toxic Positivity via Big Noise. Over 20 years into their career, Toxic Positivity is everything fans have come to know and love from The Used – straightforward, in-your-face, destructive, and vulnerable all at once.

Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now at https://theused.ffm.to/toxicpositivity

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).