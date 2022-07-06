Los Angeles recording artist Dough The FreshKid hits the Hollywood Hills to enjoy the fruits of his labor in the new double-featured visual for the latest single “Six Hunnid/Add It Up” — in support of his new album. Directed by the talented HDTayFilms, DTF’s latest marks the second music video from the project and stars the superior lyricist as a successful rap star surrounded by limitless cash, beautiful women, and designer amenities by day and entertains a love interest by night — that leads into “Add It Up” — with extravagant views, fine dining, and expensive drinks. The visual signifies DTF’s trust in himself and his independent journey that will inspire others.

You may stream the two tracks here. On the making for “Six Hunnid” and KEYS, DTF explains: “I recorded it at Quad Studios in Manhattan New York. It’s a song off my latest project Keys. Wrote the song in response to some of these new hustlers that’s snitching in the game. Keep it Six Hunnid.”

“Six Hunnid” and “Add It Up” appears on DTF’s latest project, KEYS: Keep Evolving Yourself, which was released at the top of the year via EPIC Music Group. The follow-up release to his 2020 album, Tals Cafe, is a 14-song collection that includes the rising star’s best work to date. Alongside the new single, the album includes the breakout track “Throw Up.” DTF prepared fans for the album’s arrival with a new vlog series in early 2022.

Born James L. Tyler, DTF burst onto the L.A. hip hop scene in 2017 with the debut album, Arlington Avenue: The Roaring Sixties. Best known for his crafty lyrics and catchy productions, he rose to popularity in 2018 with his sophomore album, Black Rome, which spawned the hit song “Sincerely Me.” Throughout his career, DTF has shared the stage alongside a laundry list of a-listers, including DJ Quik, PacDiv, The Kool Kids, Dom Kennedy, DMX, Outkast, Wyclef, E40, Wu-Tang Clan, Twista, Too Short, Snoop Dogg, Mack 10, The Dogg Pound, Juvenile, 2 Chains, Jadakiss, Young Ma, The Alkaholiks, and Dave East. Now, on the cuffs of stardom, DTF continues to grow his fanbase into a cult-like following as he prepares more new music, set to arrive late-2022.

“I told y’all the evolvement was coming,” he said in a press release.

He continued: “I got three more videos. I’m dropping off Keys this year and I’m back in New York around October to hit Quads studio to begin the next masterpiece.”

