Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, is releasing the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 in digital and physical configurations. The first set of songs–including Kate Bush’s current chart-topping record-breaking “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”–premiered digitally Friday, May 27 with the complete soundtrack album (adding six tracks from the show’s closing episodes to the original digital release) going live online today. The final two episodes of “Stranger Things Season 4” premiered today and are currently available on Netflix.

The digital edition of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 –as well as pre-orders for CD, cassette and 2LP 12″ vinyl editions of the album–available HERE

The complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 will be available on CD and cassette on Friday, September 9.

2LP 12″ vinyl pressings of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 will be released on November 4. The album will be pressed on standard black vinyl for wide release in a package which includes a 12×12 “Stranger Things” poster insert. Retailers offering their own exclusives include Walmart (Creel House cover and puzzle), Target (California cover and diorama), Barnes & Noble (Russia cover and stickers) and Amazon (Lab cover and a 12×12 Butcher Billy lithograph).

The trailer notably features the explosive Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” which opens Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 . When Journey’s legendary vocalist/songwriter/frontman Steve Perry first heard the remix of his band’s smash hit from 1983, “I was stunned at how cool it was. I found out that Bryce Miller and Troy MacCubbin had created it and told them how much I loved it. One week later, I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce and we assembled our Extended Remix. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions as much as I do the original recording from the Journey Frontiers record.” The new Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” provides an epic bookend power-close for the album.

Between the “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” remixes, Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 travels across the action-packed supernatural world of the show through carefully-curated well-placed musical selections underscoring the emotional journeys of the characters and their storylines. From the sound of KISS banging out “Detroit Rock City” during a pivotal game of Dungeons & Dragons to the catharsis and psychic liberation of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” music plays an essential role in the storytelling of “Stranger Things.”

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 showcases music tracks evoking various classic eras and styles as featured in “Stranger Things 4.” The soundtrack album is conceptualized and produced by The Duffer Brothers and Nora Felder (Grammy and Emmy nominee Nora Felder has served as music supervisor for “Stranger Things” since the show’s inception and was nominated for a Music Supervision Grammy the first year the category was recognized by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences). The compilation album is produced by The Duffer Brothers and 2x Grammy nominee Timothy J. Smith.

Track listing for the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 :

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry

2. California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

4. Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

6. Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

7. Play With Me – Extreme

8. Detroit Rock City (Single Version) – KISS

9. I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

10. Pass The Dutchie – Musical Youth

11. Wipe Out – The Surfaris

12. Object Of My Desire (Single Version) – Starpoint

13. Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

15. Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

16. Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

17. Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version) – Rick Derringer

18. Fire and Rain – James Taylor

19. Spellbound – Siouxsie And The Banshees

20. Master of Puppets – Metallica

21. When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese) – Moby

22. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry