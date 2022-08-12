Photo Credit – Ashley Osborn
Pop-punk titans Sleeping With Sirens have unleashed two new tracks “Let You Down” featuring Charlotte Sands and “Ctrl + Alt + Del” along with the accompanying visuals. Both songs are off of the band’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album ‘Complete Collapse’, out on October 14 (via Sumerian Records). Speaking on the tracks, vocalist Kellin Quinn shares:
“We’re really excited to share with you two songs we’re extremely proud of! One song features our dear friend and the amazingly talented Charlotte Sands the track is called “Let You Down”! The other is a track that kicks ass and will be an absolute banger of an opener for future tours! We loved it so much that we named our tour after it! Ctrl + Alt + Del.
Enjoy! Let us know what track is your fav so far!
‘Complete Collapse’ coming soon!”
COMPLETE COLLAPSE
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
Track Listing:
1. Tyrants
2. Complete Collapse
3. Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath)
4. Family Tree
5. Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands)
6. Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent)
7. Us (feat. Dorothy)
8. Ctrl + Alt + Del
9. Bloody Knuckles
10. Mr. Nice Guy
11. Apathetic
12. Grave
Sleeping With Sirens Ctrl + Alt + Del Tour
August 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
August 13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
August 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 8 – Alton, VA @ Virginia International Raceway
When We Were Young Festival
October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas