Photo Credit – Ashley Osborn

Pop-punk titans Sleeping With Sirens have unleashed two new tracks “Let You Down” featuring Charlotte Sands and “Ctrl + Alt + Del” along with the accompanying visuals. Both songs are off of the band’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album ‘Complete Collapse’, out on October 14 (via Sumerian Records). Speaking on the tracks, vocalist Kellin Quinn shares:

“We’re really excited to share with you two songs we’re extremely proud of! One song features our dear friend and the amazingly talented Charlotte Sands the track is called “Let You Down”! The other is a track that kicks ass and will be an absolute banger of an opener for future tours! We loved it so much that we named our tour after it! Ctrl + Alt + Del.

Enjoy! Let us know what track is your fav so far!

‘Complete Collapse’ coming soon!”

COMPLETE COLLAPSE SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Track Listing: 1. Tyrants 2. Complete Collapse 3. Crosses (feat. Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath) 4. Family Tree 5. Let You Down (feat. Charlotte Sands) 6. Be Happy (feat. Royal & The Serpent) 7. Us (feat. Dorothy) 8. Ctrl + Alt + Del 9. Bloody Knuckles 10. Mr. Nice Guy 11. Apathetic 12. Grave