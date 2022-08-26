After teasing the song for a few days, today Elton John and Britney Spears have released their highly anticipated collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.”

“Hold Me Closer” is a joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, and sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record.

The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. A subsequent tweet in 2015 from Britney Spears professing her love of Elton’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” sparked the idea for the collaboration with Elton, and the stars finally aligned this summer.

After hearing the first cut of the single earlier this summer, Elton John knew that Britney’s instantly recognizable vocals were the perfect touch to bring the song to life. Reaching out to her directly, Britney immediately said yes, and the result, “Hold me Closer” holds promise to be the song of the summer.

The release of “Hold Me Closer” also marks the first new music from Britney Spears since 2016.

Elton says: “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

Britney shares a similar sentiment, stating “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

Listen to the unique collaboration below.