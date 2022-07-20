He’s back.

Sparkee continues to make his run to the top after the success of “Orbit” with the release of his new single, titled “Rock With Me” featuring LIINKS. The latest release contains all of the Sparkee staples from funky guitars, soulful chords, and a groovy bassline to top it off. Drawing inspiration from retro sounds from the past, Rock With Me hits you with all the nostalgia you need for the dancefloor this summer. Sparkee is available everywhere via own imprint.

“As soon as Sparkee hit me up to write to this track I instantly connected with its juicy, nostalgic funk vibes and endeavored to match that energy with the vocal and lyric. Think platform wearing, penthouse party crashing, late summer night dance parties…that is where my head was at while I wrote this topline in sweats from my bedroom, mid pandemic.”

“Rock With Me” marks Sparkee and LIINKS second collaboration following their previously-released “84”. The latest single is the second release from the upcoming project, Snack Pack. Sparkee upcoming project is slated for September, for more on the artist and project, follow him on social media.

You may check out the new single below.