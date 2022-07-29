Chart topping post-hardcore outfit, Dance Gavin Dance, have dropped the official video for brand new single “Feels Bad Man”. The new track is taken from their highly anticipated new album, ‘Jackpot Juicer’ available HERE.

“Our new song “Feels Bad Man” is one of the most unique Dance Gavin Dance tracks off of Jackpot Juicer. The instruments for this song were heavily influenced by the current tone of today’s popular songs mixed with some DGD flair. The music video is reminiscent of the 90’s era when we were all coming of age. We as a band have never taken ourselves too seriously and try to reflect that in all our music videos, including this one. Hope you all enjoy.” – Drummer Matt Mingus

Dance Gavin Dance announced the release of their brand new album, ‘Jackpot Juicer’, back in April. The three previous singles, “Synergy” feat. Rob Damiani of Don Broco, “Pop Off”, “Die Another Day” and “Cream of The Crop” have clocked up11.5 million streams and 3.5 million YouTube views since release. ‘Jackpot Juicer’ follows Dance Gavin Dance’s enormously successful 2020 release, ‘Afterburner,’ which topped charts and debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 with a digital only release. ‘Jackpot Juicer’ will be released on July 29th via Rise Records. Pre-Order bundles were launched the same day and saw a sell-out of 7 different vinyl variants already.

JACKPOT JUICER

Track Listing

1. Untitled 2

4. Holy Ghost Spirit

5. For The Jeers

6. Ember

8. One Man’s Cringe

9. Feels Bad Man

11. Two Secret Weapons

12. Polka Dot Dobbins

13. Long Nights In Jail

14. Back On Deck

15. Current Events

16. Pray To God For Your Mother

17. Swallowed By Eternity

18. Have A Great Life