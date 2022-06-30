The Cincinnati, Ohio based, hard rock quartet, ENMY, have released their latest single “Novocaine” This powerful, cinematic, hard rock track fights pain and struggle using music as the medication.

“The song (Novocaine) is about finding those things in life that allow you to tune everything else out. Something that can numb pain, release stress, or help you deal with things that are challenging. For us personally, music is that outlet. When I need a break from life, I plug my guitar in, so we wanted to use that as the “escape” in the video. The video shows someone struggling with a relationship and then daydreaming of watching the band. But, daydreams don’t last forever so as the song goes on the vision becomes more distorted and ultimately changes to the thought of fixing the relationship causing the pain.

– Michael Quinn (guitarist)

