In April 2017, my good friend Ken invited me to a show at New York’s iconic Irving Plaza. “This Scottish trio called Biffy Clyro is coming to Irving Plaza — I love them, and I think you’d like them, come check it out!” he said. The concert-loving photographer I had absolutely no place to reject the offer, so I joined along for the evening. That night, I ended up taking some of my favorite photos of my career. Nearly five years later, to the day, I rolled up to Irving Plaza to see the band for the third time. I grabbed my credentials at the box office and headed upstairs, where a sea of people filled the venue. Looking around, I thought to myself, “I truly don’t know the last time that I’ve seen this venue so packed so early!” I settled in alongside the stage right barricade and waited for my opportunity to enter the photo pit.

Around 8 pm, California rock band, Biffy Clyro, took to the stage. I knew that any band on a tour alongside Biffy Clyro had to be gritty and high energy. Dead Poet Society really blew my mind that Sunday night. The energy was palpable inside the venue as long-bearded men, in zip-up black hoodies emblazoned with metal band logos, sipped their beer and threw up the occasional rock and roll sign. I particularly enjoyed watching bassist Dylan Brenner bounce across the stage — aggressively kicking into the air on every beat. I was truly out of breath just watching these guys’ performance — but they absolutely killed it! Dead Poet Society played a lengthy 40-minute setlist before thanking fans for watching their performance and asking friends to join them at the merch table after the show. With the feedback still blasting from the speaker, the band walked off the stage and the lights went dark.

Roughly 20 minutes later, quiet chants of “Mon the Biff!” began floating throughout the venue. The chants picked up traction and volume as we inched closer to show time and within minutes, fans along the front row were banging on the barricade, chanting in excited anticipation for the Scottish rockers to take the stage.

Bathed in a deep red light, Biffy Clyro took to the stage. Opening their performance with “DumDum” off their most recent album The Myth of the Happily Ever After, the shirtless trio got absolutely lost in the music. Lead vocalist and guitarist, Simon Neil, screamed into the microphone and occasionally whipped his hair back, pushing it out of his face — a move that was met with many hollers and whistles! Bassist James Johnston and his brother, drummer, Ben Johnston, couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces throughout the entire performance. The excitement and happiness to be back in New York were pouring off of them, and it was truly infectious.

Biffy Clyro offered fans a comprehensive 17-song setlist (and 2 song encore!) that spanned their entire discography, including “Black Chandelier”, “Bubbles”, “Wolves of Winter” and “A Hunger In Your Haunt”. By the end of the performance, sweat was pouring down both the band and the fans’ faces. There’s something about the energy that you experience at a Biffy Clyro show that’s hard to describe. Those who have experienced it know exactly what I’m talking about. The trio is so talented that they will leave a mark in your memory and send chills down your spine with their incredible live performances. I truly cannot wait until the next time Biffy Clyro returns to the Big Apple!

Dead Poet Society

Biffy Clyro