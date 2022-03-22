Today, Lollapalooza has announced the lineup for it’s return to Chicago, Illinois this upcoming Sumer. The four-day festival will take place from July 28th-July 31st in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park.

This summer’s headliners of Lollapalooza include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Other bands making an appearance include Jane’s Addiction, Glass Animals, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Manchester Orchestra, Dashboard Confessional, and many more across nine stages of music.

The full lineup can be found below.

Lollapalooza remains a dominant force across the world by creating some of the most diverse, multi-genre lineups, all while continuing to be a trailblazer in artist discovery. This year’s must-see rising stars include Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi’erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more. Chicago artists will also represent in Grant Park this year, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

Lollapalooza is excited to announce the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more. Grab your future rock stars and get ready for an amazing experience. Returning in 2022 is the Bonus Tracks stage, a magical area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day’s programming. It is a place to create connections, move your body, and open your mind in between musical performances.

4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, along with Destination Experience Hotel Packages, will be available today at 12pm CT. To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets. 1-Day Tickets will be available at a later date. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.