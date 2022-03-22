Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords
Tour Dates
3/23/22 – Toronto, ON @ El Mocambo [SOLD OUT]
3/26/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Music Theatre !
3/27/22 – Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks ! [SOLD OUT]
3/28/22 – Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !
3/29/22 – Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !
4/1/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *^
4/2/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *^
4/3/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *^
4/5/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *^
4/8/22 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^
4/9/22 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]
4/10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^ ‡
4/11/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +^
4/13/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +^
4/15/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
4/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +^
4/17/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah + [SOLD OUT]
4/18/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^ [SOLD OUT]
4/20/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield+^
4/21/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #^
4/22/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
4/24/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre +^
4/25/22 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater +^
4/27/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +^
4/28/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues +^
4/29/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +^
5/1/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
5/3/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +^
5/4/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +^
5/5/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National +^
5/6/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +^
5/7/22 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +^
5/9/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +^
5/10/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues +^
5/11/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +^
5/13/22 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^
5/14/22 – Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]
5/15/22 – Toronto, ON @ History +^
6/3/22 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $
6/4/22 – Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak $
6/5/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s $
6/6/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $
6/8/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex $
6/9/22 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $
6/10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant $
6/11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $
6/13/22 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $
6/14/22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate $
6/15/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $
6/17/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Block Party $
6/18/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall $
7/3/22 – St. Catharines, ON @ Born & Raised Concert Series
7/8/22 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival
7/23/22 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass
8/26/22 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival
10/12/22 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
10/13/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
10/14/22 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
10/16/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers
10/17/22 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2
10/19/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10/20/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
10/21/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/23/22 – Paris, FR @ Backstage
10/24/22 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/25/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/26/22 – Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
10/28/22 – Berlin, DE @ So36
10/29/22 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
10/30/22 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
11/1/22 – Milan, IT @ Bloom
11/2/22 – Munich, DE @ Strom
11/3/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
11/5/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
! with support from Casper Skulls
‡ with support from Beverly Crusher
# with support from Skegss
^ with support from Pinkshift
$ with support from Oceanator
* with support from Cloud Nothings
+ with support from Sheer Mag