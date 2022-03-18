Sony Australia’s Lara D makes her U.S debut with the release of the new single and music video, titled “Bad Case of Loving You.” A song about dealing with heartbreak, the Alex Greaves-directed visual tells a love story unbelievable turn of events that teaches a valuable lesson many can relate to. Stream the new single, available now on all DSPs.

Lara on making the new video with Greaves: “about falling into the trap of toxic love and the mixed emotions that come with discovering if someone is genuine, or if it’s all part of a game. Sometimes we fall for someone that we shouldn’t because they don’t treat you right or they fall through on their promises. It’s not a heartbreak song, it’s more about warranted disappointment in someone for turning out exactly like you thought they would.”

Produced by DNA Songs’ David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii, for Lara D, the song was magnetic the first time she heard its easy-listening smooth production. “I was playing with vocal ideas and I come up with a cool rhythm vocally in the chorus, everyone reacted and said “that’s it”, it became a key hook – it was funny as I kinda wrote it without thinking,” recalls Lara about the song’s recording process.

A formal introduction to a U.S. audience, Lara D is a Morrocan-Lebanese descent singer-songwriter with a unique sound and presence that exudes wisdom beyond her years. Worldwide, she is best known as a competitor on The Voice Australia. And with big plans for 2022, Lara D is eager to get back on live stage and wow.

“I’ve been waiting so long to show off my sound and creativity,” said Lara D. “I’m going to be playing shows too, so I can’t wait for people to hear the songs I’ve been working on live”

“Bad Case of Loving You” is a potential lead-up to the rising star’s forthcoming debut album.

Watch the new music video for “Bad Case of Loving You” below.