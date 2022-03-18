Cleveland, Ohio’s latest musical trio, .wavrunner, releases their latest single “Camera Shy”. The new single continues .wavrunner’s formula of mixing pop, hip-hop and humorous lyrics about todays youth.

If you’ve been waiting for the next unhinged group of young artists who are here to tell you to fight for your right to party, then look no further. .wavrunner (pronounced wavrunner) are Jack Wesley, younger brother JJ and Griff. Jack and Griff met as second graders in Cleveland, USA after realizing they were kindred, mischievous spirits. They first bonded over their shared passion for choice four letter words…. A decade later, Jack and Griff are just as fun-loving and cheeky in their roles as co-lyricists for .wavrunner with Jack handling lead vocals, Griff as co-vocalist and JJ who creates the beats and arrangements. The guys age from 18 to 20 years old, and are chaotic, fun, and unapologetically ambitious.

“We routinely noticed that when we’re out partying – filming and posting stuff to our stories – there are way too many girls that cover their face when the camera gets to them. Why are there so many beautiful girls out there that are camera shy? What a paradox. All those songs out there that speak on how beautiful girls don’t realize how beautiful they are – we wanted to create the new and improved version of it. And we achieved just that.” – .wavrunner

