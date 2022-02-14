Not too long ago, Third Eye Blind celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a couple shows, and now the band have announced they will keep the party going all summer long. Today, they’ve announced a massive summer tour with Taking Back Sunday.
“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” vocalist Stephan Jenkins says. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”
“In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, ‘Blue’; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along,” John Nolan adds. “If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would’ve blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs.”
The tour will kick off on June 22nd in Troutdale, Oregon and continue into August, with Hocky Dad supporting as a special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10am local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 15 at 10am.
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will benefit SeaTrees, an organization working to preserve kelp reefs off the coast of California.
Tour dates:
June 22 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
June 23 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater
June 24 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 25 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater
June 27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 29 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove
June 30 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
July 1 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater
July 6 Newport, KY OVATION
July 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
July 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
July 15 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
July 16 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center
July 17 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater
July 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
July 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
July 30 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 1 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug 5 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug 12 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug 13 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre