Not too long ago, Third Eye Blind celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a couple shows, and now the band have announced they will keep the party going all summer long. Today, they’ve announced a massive summer tour with Taking Back Sunday.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” vocalist Stephan Jenkins says. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

“In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, ‘Blue’; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along,” John Nolan adds. “If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would’ve blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs.”

The tour will kick off on June 22nd in Troutdale, Oregon and continue into August, with Hocky Dad supporting as a special guest. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10am local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 15 at 10am.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will benefit SeaTrees, an organization working to preserve kelp reefs off the coast of California.

Tour dates:

June 22 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

June 23 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

June 24 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 25 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater

June 27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 29 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove

June 30 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

July 1 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater

July 6 Newport, KY OVATION

July 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

July 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

July 15 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

July 16 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

July 17 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater

July 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

July 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

July 30 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 1 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug 5 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug 12 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 13 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre