Peruvian sensation A.Chal has transcended from Gazi World frontman to stand-alone superstar with a series of runaway hits in “Dirty Dancin,” “High Horse,” “TAPPD’N,” and “Nobody Like Me.” Fresh off the release of his third studio album, Far From Gazi — which completes his popular Gazi series, A. Chal builds long-lasting momentum for the project with the latest release of the live visual for album-cut “Selena.” In the in-your-face, literally, visual A. Chal is in the house with a party-starting fan-favorite. Stream it here via Gazi World Inc.

Shot in California at Chadano Hills 5 Acre Open Studio, the Jayoh & Matt Zolly-directed visual captures the NYC native bursting into a mild party-setting while reciting the song’s lyrics with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 in aid. The latest single is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans as A. Chal buzz continues to grow to mainstream notoriety.

For Far From Gazi, A. Chal bares his soul with his most personal body of work yet that allows him to leave his past behind and embrace his bright future. “The reasons I made music changed. I felt like I was chasing something, like I was making music to feed my ego. I had lost control. I was frustrated and the fans kept asking where the music was,” he says in a statement to the press.

Available everywhere, Far From Gazi, features new fan-favorites “Zorro,” “Tappd’n” and of course “Selena.” Stream the full album below.

Watch “Selena” by A.Chal now.