Kait Kunzman is a busy human. Her band 18th & Addison just released a killer single, “Broke Down in Babylon” with Fred Mascherino (formerly of Taking Back Sunday) and she’s moving across the country to the great state of Nevada. 18th & Addison took a different direction with their new song, and in the same fashion, Kait decided to rank the epic Tegan and Sara album catalog. Read below or she will hurt you:
-
Under Feet Like Ours (1999)
SW: This is everything.
KK: Tegan and Sara sound especially small on this record.
SW: Well Kait, it came out last century.
KK: True story. They were nineteen when it came out.
SW: Making them able to legally drink in Canada at the time…
KK: Freedom.
-
The Business of Art (2000)
SW: I think it’s funny that Tegan and Sara started their second album with a song called “The First”.
KK: That’s true! I get Alanis vibes from this album.
SW: Isn’t it a superstar? Don’t you think? A little too superstar?
KK: Yeah. I really do think.
SW: (crying) Proud.
KK: Let’s get to more modern Tegan and Sara records…
-
Love You To Death (2016)
SW: Ok. 2016 was a good year till Trump was elected.
KK: Let’s take a U-Turn away from that topic.
SW: WE SHALL! My dad jokes are not for the faint of heart.
KK: That girl (pointing to herself) likes this album but doesn’t love it.
SW: I agree. I like it to death.
KK: I like the album cover.
-
If It Was You (2002)
SW: Don’t confess, I do too.
KK: This is the third album from Tegan and Sara. It sounded like they grew a lot since the first two.
SW: Agreed. I think that this record is what introduced me to the band. They’ve been around for a while.
KK: And the recording quality sounds like it was recorded outside of a living room.
SW: HEY YO! I wanted that to be bad but it wasn’t.
KK: Grazie.
-
Heartthrob (2013)
SW: Prego. This album is an upbeat album.
KK: It drove me wild!
SW: Now I’m all messed up.
KK: Was that dad joke a shock to your system?
SW: I’m not your hero, but you’re mine!
KK: Love they say… JUST KIDDING.
-
Hey, I’m Just Like You (2019)
SW: I love when I collaborate on lists and the act’s most recent record is towards the top. Thank you, Kait. Thank you.
KK: It’s pretty cool that a lot of these songs were written long before the album came out.
SW: Before ANY album came out.
KK: I’ll be back someday.
SW: They went away and I don’t mind.
KK: I’m…
-
So Jealous (2004)
SW: SO JEALOUS!
KK: Walked right into that one… “Walking With A Ghost” was my introduction to Tegan and Sara.
SW: You and all of Warped Tour, Kait.
KK: You wouldn’t like me back then.
SW: I bet I couldn’t take you anywhere.
KK: I know I know I know.
-
Sainthood (2009)
SW: We’re almost done. Don’t rush.
KK: This record was The Cure to growing up in New Jersey.
SW: Hell.
KK: “Northshore” is a standout track on this record and the entire record literally rocks.
SW: I’m glad I got to see them before quarantine hit.
KK: Someday you shall again.
-
The Con (2007)
SW: This is your list, but this is my favorite Tegan and Sara album too! Call it off!
KK: There is no con on this record.