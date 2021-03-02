Kait Kunzman is a busy human. Her band 18th & Addison just released a killer single, “Broke Down in Babylon” with Fred Mascherino (formerly of Taking Back Sunday) and she’s moving across the country to the great state of Nevada. 18th & Addison took a different direction with their new song, and in the same fashion, Kait decided to rank the epic Tegan and Sara album catalog. Read below or she will hurt you:

Under Feet Like Ours (1999)

SW: This is everything.

KK: Tegan and Sara sound especially small on this record.

SW: Well Kait, it came out last century.

KK: True story. They were nineteen when it came out.

SW: Making them able to legally drink in Canada at the time…

KK: Freedom.

The Business of Art (2000)

SW: I think it’s funny that Tegan and Sara started their second album with a song called “The First”.

KK: That’s true! I get Alanis vibes from this album.

SW: Isn’t it a superstar? Don’t you think? A little too superstar?

KK: Yeah. I really do think.

SW: (crying) Proud.

KK: Let’s get to more modern Tegan and Sara records…

Love You To Death (2016)

SW: Ok. 2016 was a good year till Trump was elected.

KK: Let’s take a U-Turn away from that topic.

SW: WE SHALL! My dad jokes are not for the faint of heart.

KK: That girl (pointing to herself) likes this album but doesn’t love it.

SW: I agree. I like it to death.

KK: I like the album cover.

If It Was You (2002)

SW: Don’t confess, I do too.

KK: This is the third album from Tegan and Sara. It sounded like they grew a lot since the first two.

SW: Agreed. I think that this record is what introduced me to the band. They’ve been around for a while.

KK: And the recording quality sounds like it was recorded outside of a living room.

SW: HEY YO! I wanted that to be bad but it wasn’t.

KK: Grazie.

Heartthrob (2013)

SW: Prego. This album is an upbeat album.

KK: It drove me wild!

SW: Now I’m all messed up.

KK: Was that dad joke a shock to your system?

SW: I’m not your hero, but you’re mine!

KK: Love they say… JUST KIDDING.

Hey, I’m Just Like You (2019)

SW: I love when I collaborate on lists and the act’s most recent record is towards the top. Thank you, Kait. Thank you.

KK: It’s pretty cool that a lot of these songs were written long before the album came out.

SW: Before ANY album came out.

KK: I’ll be back someday.



SW: They went away and I don’t mind.

KK: I’m…

So Jealous (2004)

SW: SO JEALOUS!

KK: Walked right into that one… “Walking With A Ghost” was my introduction to Tegan and Sara.

SW: You and all of Warped Tour, Kait.

KK: You wouldn’t like me back then.

SW: I bet I couldn’t take you anywhere.

KK: I know I know I know.

Sainthood (2009)

SW: We’re almost done. Don’t rush.

KK: This record was The Cure to growing up in New Jersey.

SW: Hell.

KK: “Northshore” is a standout track on this record and the entire record literally rocks.

SW: I’m glad I got to see them before quarantine hit.

KK: Someday you shall again.

The Con (2007)

SW: This is your list, but this is my favorite Tegan and Sara album too! Call it off!

KK: There is no con on this record.