Don’t sleep on this rising star who hails from Queens.

Solo Drew, a rising star making a name for himself in 2021, hits the streets with his crew for a night of youthful aggression in the new visual for the buzzing single “Steppa.” A direct follow-up to his 2021 debut single “Baby” and collaborative effort with TQ in Twin Slidin’, he presents an edgy original that tells us who he is, where he is headed and nothing will stand in his way to getting to the top of the game. Stream the new single now, available on all DSPs via own imprint.

Directed by ACP Visual over the Bogey Beats, Solo Drew effortlessly flexes on the opps as he runs through the nighttime with originality, smash-mouth aggression and honesty. The single is one part of a bigger journey for rising talent, embracing the genre of hip-hop and adding his own contagious flow to the mix. For newfound fans, it’s a must-see.

It’s been a long time since a rapper from Queens came onto the hip-hop scene and made a big name for themselves. Drew had a notable 2020 with his intriguing EP, Yours Truly. “Steppa” is the second release from Solo Drew this year with his 2021 debut “Baby” that rode a wave for the majority of the year that showed fans the rising star’s ambition, hunger and diversity. Both efforts have created an impressive steady streaming volume for the new artist.

Solo Drew will be hitting the road this Winter, performing on the Coast 2 Coast Live showcase. On the tour, he will be rocking out in front of a large audience in major markets like New York City and Atlanta. For show dates and more, follow the rising star on social media.

Want more Solo Drew? Check out his 2020 EP, Yours Truly, available now on SoundCloud.

Watch “Steppa” below.