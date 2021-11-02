Incase We Crash, an Ontario/New York based trio, releases their latest single and video for “Autumn Rain” today! Members Simon Austin, Alex Koval, and Kyle Malfa pride themselves on their authentic and unapologetic sound with influences from bands of the golden era of emo/pop-punk like The Starting Line, The Story So Far, Cartel, & Taking Back Sunday.

“Autumn Rain is a song about being stuck in a situation that’s not ideal or what you planned, and having to overcome many fears and your own anxiety to lift yourself out of said place. In the process of chasing our dreams there are many hurdles to overcome, and it might not always look like how you envisioned it, but it’s worth the effort”, explains frontman Simon Austin.

IWC has shared stages with international pop-punk bands such as Seaway, Like Pacific, Waterparks and Creeper. The band has also charted on radio internationally and have been featured on multiple Spotify playlists such as Pop Punk’s Not Dead, The Scene and Punk Unplugged. The band plans to continue their US touring with hopes to reach further in support of their release efforts.

