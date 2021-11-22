Rich Furniss’ previous release, “I’ll Be There” with Apollo XO, is a huge success. Today, he feeds the popularity with another big hit in the new song, titled “Let Me Work” featuring Chris Crack. In the new release, Furniss captures a natural house music essence that is uplifting and plentiful as he prepares for a forthcoming full-length effort. The new song is available everywhere via HeatWave.

In “Let Me Work,” a technically-infused song with a four-on-the-floor design receives a breezy topline from none other than Crack. The two make the tune easy to follow and get down with, the steady flow of the lyrics and repetitious flow of the beat allowing it to sink its hypnotic hooks in quickly into those who listen. Equipped with intensifying and easing energy levels, classic chipper energy, plus a blend of many standout sonic tweaks and triggers, “Let Me Work,” is very much its own thing and easy to come back to.

Before “Let Me Work,” Rich Furniss and Chris Crack have been in the game for years, building up their skill and style through various aliases, performances, artist networks and more. As he preps the forthcoming album, find out more on Rich Furniss on social media.

Stream “Let Me Work” below.