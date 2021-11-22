Rising artist Road Runna Rio links up with veteran Chicago rapper King Louie for a competitive new single and video called “Gold Medal.” Grinding for the chip, the two stars put together a team of beautifully skilled baddies to perform world-class efforts for the gold. Stream the new single by Road Runna Rio here via Breakthrough Records.

“Gold Medal” appears on Road Runna Rio’s latest project, Heavy Hitter 2: Bases Loaded. The ten-song project features guest appearances from OJ Da Juiceman and thegoodperry. King Louie appears on “Gold Medal” courtesy of Machine Entertainment. “Gold Medal” and Heavy Hitter 2 is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan of the rising Road Runna Rio. Rio is expected to drop a new full-length album at the top of 2022.

Watch the new video now and follow the rising star on social media, afterward.

