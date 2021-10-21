LA’s Love Ghost releases their latest new single “King Of Loneliness” exclusively via Substream today! Love Ghost is an alternative rock band that fuses trap, hip-hop, grunge and emo textures into their unique style of music. “Closure”, released in 2020, has racked up just over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, with other singles such as “Pink Car”, “Beautiful Crime” and many others reaching the 200K plus mark.

“King Of Loneliness”, produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne and others) is a single that definitely shows the development of Love Ghost over the past year. They have proven that they will continue to push the boundaries by mixing genres wether it be a harder, more intense rock song, or something that’s slowed down a bit with lyrics that come straight from the heart.

“Kind Of Loneliness is about leading people out of depression and loneliness. Putting on armor to process the trauma and trust issues that have developed in your life. Musically it derives from many influences including Radiohead and Kid Cudi”, explains Bell, Love Ghost’s lead vocalist/guitar.

“The new music that’s coming from Love Ghost is just our storytelling of the things happening in our lives at the moment,” adds Bell. “These songs, to me, are really all threaded together by time. We are in an insane period of history, and therefore we are writing some insane music.”

Official Video For “Peace=Madness”