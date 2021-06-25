After months of releasing singles and teasing fans, today The Band CAMINO have announced the details surrounding their highly anticipated debut album. The album will be self-titled, and will be released on September 10th via dblblk/Elektra Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

The album will feature the previously released “Sorry Mom,” “Roses,” and “1 Last Cigarette” which continues to climb the charts on alternative radio. Additionally, The Band CAMINO have released their latest single, “Know It All,” which can be streamed below.

“Know It All” was penned by all three band members, along with frequent collaborators Jordan Schmidt, Geoff Warburton and Seth Ennis. The single features The Band Camino’s signature brand of electric, pop-rock melody. Reminiscing an old relationship, the lyrics tell a former flame that their new crush doesn’t know them in the same way, and that their new relationship is thus lacking.

The Band Camino will also hit the road this Fall in support of country duo Dan + Shay on their 2021 U.S. tour, from September 9 – December 7, hitting Madison Square Garden in NYC, New York on September 16, and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on October 15. The band will also perform at Bonnaroo in Nashville, Tennessee on September 4. Check out their national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live HERE.

Artwork:

Track-listing: